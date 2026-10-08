India proposes 3,000km 2,000 MW power corridor to Singapore
India just pitched a massive 3,000-km power corridor to deliver 2,000 MW of clean energy straight from Imphal to Singapore, passing through Myanmar, Thailand, and Malaysia.
The announcement came from Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik at the 20th East Asia Summit (EAS) Energy Ministers's Meeting in Manila, Philippines, on Thursday.
India offers expertise to EAS countries
This isn't just about cables; it's India's move to boost regional energy security and make clean energy trade easier with neighbors under the ASEAN India Plan for 2026-2030.
Naik put it simply: Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik said the proposed interconnection has the potential to facilitate reliable cross-border electricity trade, support clean energy integration and strengthen regional energy security.
The project also lines up with Singapore's push to import more low-carbon electricity by 2035.
Plus, India is expressing readiness to share its experience in large-scale renewable energy deployment, grid integration, transmission planning, energy storage, green hydrogen and clean energy technologies with EAS participating countries as part of a bigger plan for cross-border green power.