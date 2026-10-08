India proposes 3,000km 2,000 MW power corridor to Singapore

This isn't just about cables; it's India's move to boost regional energy security and make clean energy trade easier with neighbors under the ASEAN India Plan for 2026-2030.

Naik put it simply: Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik said the proposed interconnection has the potential to facilitate reliable cross-border electricity trade, support clean energy integration and strengthen regional energy security.

The project also lines up with Singapore's push to import more low-carbon electricity by 2035.

Plus, India is expressing readiness to share its experience in large-scale renewable energy deployment, grid integration, transmission planning, energy storage, green hydrogen and clean energy technologies with EAS participating countries as part of a bigger plan for cross-border green power.