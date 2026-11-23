India proposes biennial SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in Indraprastha Communique
India just suggested that the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum should happen every two years, with its place to be decided by the SCO Member States at respective SCO Summits.
This idea was part of the "Indraprastha Communique," which wrapped up the first-ever forum held at Purana Qila and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Vivek Aggarwal says heritage fosters dialogue
Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal highlighted how protecting cultural heritage and promoting civilizational equality can bring countries together, even when political tensions run high.
The event brought in 116 delegates from 22 countries, showing that shared culture might help spark real conversations across borders.
With Pakistan set to host the next SCO summit, this could open doors for more cultural exchange among member nations.