India proposes Sudhakar Dalela as ambassador to Nepal awaiting approval
India
India has proposed senior diplomat Sudhakar Dalela as ambassador to Nepal, signaling how important the relationship is right now.
The official nod from Nepal's government is expected soon.
Dalela, who is currently secretary for economic relations, has already served as ambassador to Bhutan and brings years of experience to the table.
Dalela to steady India Nepal relations
Dalela is set to step in at a tricky time: India's ties with Bangladesh are tense, and Nepal's Shah is known for shaking things up diplomatically.
With his background in high-stakes postings, including time in the US Dalela seems well-prepared to handle Nepal's unique political scene and help keep India-Nepal relations steady.