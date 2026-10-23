India protests against election chief Gyanesh Kumar draw global headlines
India
India's protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are making global headlines, with outlets like TIME and The Wall Street Journal highlighting the government's intense security response in Delhi: think more than 20,000 security personnel and internet blackouts.
The heavy-handed measures have put a major international focus on how India handles dissent.
Voter roll revisions cut 130 million
At the heart of these protests is anger over a plan to revise voter rolls, which critics say have resulted in some 130 million people being cut from preliminary or final voter rolls.
Despite crackdowns, Gen Z protesters have been especially vocal, drawing attention worldwide.