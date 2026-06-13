India protests US Navy airstrike that killed 3 Indian sailors
India is upset after a US Navy airstrike hit an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, leaving three Indian sailors dead.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the attack "not justified" and reached out to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Out of 28 crew members on board (24 of them Indian), 21 Indian sailors were rescued, but sadly, three lives were lost.
India summons US diplomat demanding safeguards
India's government summoned a top US diplomat to officially protest and demanded steps to prevent more civilian casualties at sea.
The US admitted it targeted the ship, saying it was allegedly attempting to transport oil from Iran in violation of an ongoing American blockade.
India also urged calm in the Middle East, pointing out that these incidents threaten not just sailors but global trade and regional stability.