India pushes back after Pakistan's criticism of Asiya Andrabi sentence
India
India has firmly pushed back after Pakistan criticized a Delhi court's decision to sentence Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi to life in prison.
The Ministry of External Affairs called out Pakistan for interfering, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saying that Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India's internal legal matters.
Andrabi convicted under anti-terror laws
Andrabi was convicted under anti-terror laws for her role in trying to separate Kashmir from India, with the court citing her videos and social media posts supporting Kashmir joining Pakistan.
While Pakistan labeled the verdict a "grave miscarriage of justice," India highlighted Pakistan's own track record of supporting banned groups and stressed that issues like this are strictly domestic.