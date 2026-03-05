India pushes for de-escalation in West Asia as conflict escalates
India
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, spoke with Iran's Foreign Minister again this week, while calls for dialogue and diplomacy continued as fighting in West Asia continues during Ramadan.
The conflict—which began in late February 2026—has disrupted daily life and put civilians at risk.
India is keeping a close watch on the situation
With nearly 1 crore Indians living in the Gulf, India is keeping a close watch to ensure their safety.
PM Modi and Jaishankar have also connected with leaders across the region to push for de-escalation and urge restraint.
India's message: let's keep talking, stay calm, and respect each country's borders so things don't get worse for everyone involved.