India pushes for energy self-sufficiency amid Iran conflict fallout

ONGC's $20 billion tender for deepwater drilling rigs

India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) just launched a tender worth up to $20 billion for deepwater drilling rigs, focusing on areas including the producing Krishna-Godavari basin and the Andamans.

By teaming up with global giants like BP and ExxonMobil, India hopes to tap into advanced technology and boost domestic production, making sure the country stays powered even when global supplies get shaky.