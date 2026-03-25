India pushes for energy self-sufficiency amid Iran conflict fallout
India
With the Iran conflict shaking up global energy markets, India is fast-tracking its push for energy self-sufficiency.
The government is stepping up efforts started last year, aiming to rely less on imports and keep the country's energy supply steady, even as international disruptions make things unpredictable.
ONGC's $20 billion tender for deepwater drilling rigs
India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) just launched a tender worth up to $20 billion for deepwater drilling rigs, focusing on areas including the producing Krishna-Godavari basin and the Andamans.
By teaming up with global giants like BP and ExxonMobil, India hopes to tap into advanced technology and boost domestic production, making sure the country stays powered even when global supplies get shaky.