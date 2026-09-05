India puts Rangpur-Sivasagar in UNESCO running, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
India
India just put the Rangpur-Sivasagar Ensemble (a historic site packed with Ahom-era temples, palaces, and engineering wonders) in the running for UNESCO World Heritage status.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news, calling it a big step in protecting the legacy of the Ahom dynasty, which ruled Assam's Brahmaputra Valley for about 600 years.
Rang Ghar, Charaideo spotlight Ahom heritage
The ensemble features gems like Rang Ghar, Asia's oldest surviving amphitheater. This nomination follows Charaideo Moidams making it to UNESCO's list in 2024.
Together, these sites spotlight both the reign and resting place of the Ahoms.
Sarma also thanked Prime Minister Modi for championing Assam's heritage on a global stage.