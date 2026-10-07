India queries Russia on safety of 69 in Russian military
India
India is checking in with Russia about the safety of 69 Indians currently serving in the Russian military, as fighting continues in Ukraine.
The government is worried about Indian nationals taking up risky military jobs abroad, especially since there are reports of new recruits despite Moscow saying it has halted such recruitment.
India helped free 139 recruited Indians
Indian officials say they have already helped secure the early release of 139 of 259 recruited Indians.
Prime Minister Modi has personally brought up these concerns with President Putin, showing how serious things have gotten between the two countries.
The Foreign Ministry keeps reminding everyone: think twice before accepting military job offers in Russia. It is just not worth the risk right now.