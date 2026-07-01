India raises passport fees for UAE residents starting July 1
Heads up if you're an Indian living in the United Arab Emirates: passport fees are going up starting July 1.
The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai have announced that all consular offices and ICACs will follow these new rates after a recent order from India's Ministry of External Affairs.
Some fees are rising by as much as 75%.
UAE Indians face new passport fees
About 4.5 million Indians in the United Arab Emirates will feel this change.
A standard 36-page passport now costs Dh450 (up from Dh285), while the bigger 60-page one is Dh630 (up from Dh380).
Tatkal processing has also gone up: now Dh900 for 36 pages and Dh1,080 for 60 pages.
Replacing lost or damaged passports ranges from Dh900 to Dh1,530 depending on speed, and police clearance certificates now cost Dh145 each.
The move is part of India's push to standardize passport fees worldwide.