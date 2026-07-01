India raises passport fees for UAE residents starting July 1

UAE Indians face new passport fees

About 4.5 million Indians in the United Arab Emirates will feel this change.

A standard 36-page passport now costs Dh450 (up from Dh285), while the bigger 60-page one is Dh630 (up from Dh380).

Tatkal processing has also gone up: now Dh900 for 36 pages and Dh1,080 for 60 pages.

Replacing lost or damaged passports ranges from Dh900 to Dh1,530 depending on speed, and police clearance certificates now cost Dh145 each.

The move is part of India's push to standardize passport fees worldwide.