India raises SRIAs concerns with US lawmakers in Delhi
India's got some worries about a new US law called the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA). The law could shake up global energy markets and make things tricky between India and the US
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri brought up these concerns with a visiting US congressional team in Delhi, making it clear that India was concerned about the law's implications for bilateral relationships and the international energy market.
SRIA allows up to 100% tariffs
SRIA, signed by US President Donald Trump, lets the US slap tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian oil and gas, which includes India.
That means higher prices or tougher access to energy.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed India's concerns about SRIA's implications for bilateral relationships and the international energy market.
As ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal put it, "The next meeting will be held in Russia, and we are still some distance away from it. We'll keep you updated with the details in that regard."