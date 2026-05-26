India ramps crop-based ethanol to cut oil imports, emissions India May 26, 2026

India is going all in on ethanol to cut its oil imports and carbon footprint.

The area used for fuel crops has jumped from 0.7 million hectares in 2020-21 to 5.7 million hectares by 2024-25.

Ethanol blending in gasoline soared from just 1.5% in 2014 to 20% in 2025, five years ahead of schedule.

Most of the new ethanol comes from grains like corn and government rice stocks, not just sugarcane anymore.