India ramps crop-based ethanol to cut oil imports, emissions
India
India is going all in on ethanol to cut its oil imports and carbon footprint.
The area used for fuel crops has jumped from 0.7 million hectares in 2020-21 to 5.7 million hectares by 2024-25.
Ethanol blending in gasoline soared from just 1.5% in 2014 to 20% in 2025, five years ahead of schedule.
Most of the new ethanol comes from grains like corn and government rice stocks, not just sugarcane anymore.
Maize and rice diverted for ethanol
This shift is raising eyebrows: nearly a third of India's maize crop and millions of tons of rice are now being turned into fuel instead of food.
Researchers warn that with limited farmland and rising demand, this could impact food security and nutrition, especially as climate change and changing diets pile on more pressure.