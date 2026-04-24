India ramps LPG production over 20% aiming 50,000 tons daily

India cuts commercial LPG to 70%

Even with an extra 650,000 tons of LPG secured for May, thanks to record US imports, the supply still falls short of the usual demand.

To make sure households get what they need, commercial use has been cut back to 70%.

The crisis has led to higher prices, restaurant menu cuts, and even protests.

The government is also cracking down on hoarding and price hikes, with nearly 150,000 raids so far.