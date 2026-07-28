India ramps up campaign to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030

The National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP) is rolling out free testing and medicines for hepatitis B and C, aiming to make care more accessible at local health centers.

The program also focuses on stopping mother-to-child transmission, making blood transfusions safer, and using affordable generic drugs so more people get treated.

Vaccination protects newborns from hepatitis B, while awareness campaigns encourage early testing, key steps for preventing serious liver problems down the line.