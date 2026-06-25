India ranks 10th on Medical Tourism Index for affordable care

Market projected ₹12L/cr by FY30

India's healthcare scene is expanding fast, private hospitals are adding thousands of beds and more folks have health insurance than ever.

From FY23 to FY26, 15 big hospitals added 19,000 beds; total capacity now tops 70,000 beds and should hit over 108,000 by FY30.

The market is projected to reach ₹12 lakh crore by then too, driven by programs like Ayushman Bharat and bigger roles for organized players.