India ranks 10th on Medical Tourism Index for affordable care
India's making waves as a go-to place for medical tourism, landing 10th on the Medical Tourism Index.
People from around the world are coming here for advanced treatments at prices way lower than in developed countries.
Thanks to affordable care, improved hospitals, and supportive government policies, India's reputation in healthcare is really taking off.
Market projected ₹12L/cr by FY30
India's healthcare scene is expanding fast, private hospitals are adding thousands of beds and more folks have health insurance than ever.
From FY23 to FY26, 15 big hospitals added 19,000 beds; total capacity now tops 70,000 beds and should hit over 108,000 by FY30.
The market is projected to reach ₹12 lakh crore by then too, driven by programs like Ayushman Bharat and bigger roles for organized players.