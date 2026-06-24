India ranks 13th in 2027 QS World Future Skills Index

India 5th in 'Future of Work'

India really stood out in the "Future of Work" category, coming in at number five globally, so adapting to AI-driven changes seems to be a strength.

But there's still a gap when it comes to matching graduates' skills with what industries actually need, as shown by lower rankings in "Skills Alignment" (18th) and "Academic Readiness" (22nd).

Even though top institutions like IITs and IIMs get global praise, most colleges aren't keeping up, and employability rates remain low.

India leads South Asia but still trails behind countries like the US Australia, and the UK so there's room for improvement in education and job readiness.