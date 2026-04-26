India reaches 56GW wind capacity, adds nearly 6GW past year
India
India has officially crossed 56 gigawatts (GW) in wind energy capacity, with nearly 6 GW added in just the past year (pretty impressive progress).
Prime Minister Modi shared the news on his Mann Ki Baat radio show, highlighting how wind and solar power are key for India's future.
He also encouraged everyone to save electricity and make clean energy choices.
India ranks 4th in wind energy
India now ranks fourth in the world for wind energy, with even more projects on the way.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called 2025-26 "historic" for new installations and pointed out that nearly 45% of wind power generation occurs during peak demand hours, plus it works hand-in-hand with solar to keep things running smoothly as India aims for a greener, more reliable energy mix.