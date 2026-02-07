India rebuffs US claims on Russian oil imports
What's the story
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion citizens. The statement comes amid the United States's pressure on India to stop importing oil from Russia, which the US accuses of funding its war in Ukraine with oil revenues. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that diversifying energy sourcing according to market conditions and international dynamics is a key part of India's strategy.
Trade agreement
India to cut tariffs on US industrial goods
The MEA's statement comes after the White House claimed that India had agreed to stop importing Russian oil. The US announced the withdrawal of additional tariffs on Indian purchases of Russian oil. Under a trade deal with the US, India will cut or eliminate tariffs on all American industrial goods and various food and agricultural products. These include dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, among others.
Oil supply
India free to buy oil from any supplier: Kremlin
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that India is free to buy oil from any supplier. He acknowledged that India has always sourced petroleum products from multiple countries, adding, "We see nothing new here." This is part of India's strategy to diversify its energy sources in line with global market conditions and evolving international dynamics.