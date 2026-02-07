India rebuffs US claims on Russian oil imports

Trade agreement

India to cut tariffs on US industrial goods

The MEA's statement comes after the White House claimed that India had agreed to stop importing Russian oil. The US announced the withdrawal of additional tariffs on Indian purchases of Russian oil. Under a trade deal with the US, India will cut or eliminate tariffs on all American industrial goods and various food and agricultural products. These include dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, among others.