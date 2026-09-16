India rebalances crude imports as Indian basket crude tops $130

When the Indian basket crude oil price crossed $130 per barrel on September 16, 2026, India, which imports the lion's share of its crude requirement, kept things steady by mixing up where it got its oil.

Russia remained India's top supplier, making up more than 40% of imports, while countries like the UAE, Venezuela, Oman, and Brazil also chipped in more.

Imports from Iraq and the US dropped off as India rebalanced supplies to keep energy flowing.