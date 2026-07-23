India rebuffs Pakistan deputy PM on J&K Indus Waters Treaty
At the recent ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila, India firmly shot down comments from Pakistan's deputy prime minister about Jammu and Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) labeled these remarks as "baseless and unwarranted," saying Pakistan was just trying to spread disinformation and shift attention from its own issues.
MEA cites Pakistan support for terrorism
India made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir (and Ladakh) are an integral part of the country, insisting Pakistan has no say in these matters.
The MEA also linked the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty to Pakistan's ongoing support for cross-border terrorism, referencing attacks like Pahalgam 2025.
Wrapping up, India urged Pakistan to focus on fixing its own problems instead of using global platforms for propaganda.