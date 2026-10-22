India rebukes UN report calling Dawood Ibrahim India based leader
India
India has pushed back against a recent United Nations report that called Dawood Ibrahim the leader of the 'India-based' D-Company criminal gang with terrorist ties.
At the U.N. General Assembly, Indian diplomat Raghoo Puri said this was misleading, pointing out that Dawood, who is a wanted criminal, was based in Pakistan.
Raghoo Puri calls Pakistan comments propaganda
Puri urged the U.N. to stay neutral and accurate, warning that mistakes like this hurt its credibility.
He also responded to Pakistan's comments about Jammu and Kashmir, calling them propaganda and reaffirming that the region is an integral part of India.