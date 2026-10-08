India rebuts Elon Musk, says Starlink licensing process fair
India
India has responded to Elon Musk's accusation that "certain oligarchs" are blocking Starlink from entering the country, saying the process is fair and open.
The government stressed that its telecom policy supports satellite internet, and three licensees have been granted telecom licenses for satellite communication services, with security assessment still under way.
Communications ministry: licensees must meet security
According to India's Ministry of Communications, all licensees have to meet security conditions before seeking assignment of spectrum.
They called Musk's claims of unfair treatment "baseless," emphasizing that everyone has to follow the same rules for a level playing field.