India received over 67L cyber fraud complaints and lost ₹55,000cr
India
India lost over ₹55,000 crore to cyber fraud between 2020 and 2025, and more than 80% of that damage happened just in the last two years.
The numbers are pretty shocking: authorities got over 67 lakh complaints between 2019 and 2025, with most coming in recently.
It's clear cybercrime is getting bigger and bolder.
Naresh Gujral lost ₹7.8cr impersonation fraud
Earlier this year, Naresh Gujral (son of former prime minister IK Gujral) lost nearly ₹7.8 crore to a clever scam where someone impersonated him online.
Delhi saw two major cases this year with losses topping ₹21 crore, showing these scams are getting smarter, and no one's really safe.