India received over 67L cyber fraud complaints and lost ₹55,000cr India Jun 25, 2026

India lost over ₹55,000 crore to cyber fraud between 2020 and 2025, and more than 80% of that damage happened just in the last two years.

The numbers are pretty shocking: authorities got over 67 lakh complaints between 2019 and 2025, with most coming in recently.

It's clear cybercrime is getting bigger and bolder.