India recognized Tibet as part of China in 1954: Gen

What was the Panchsheel Agreement?

The Panchsheel Agreement—signed in Peking by Nedyam Raghavan (India) and Chang Han-fu (China)—was the first time Tibet was formally called the "Tibet Region of China."

The deal focused on respecting each other's borders and peaceful coexistence while also setting rules for trade through six mountain passes.

Interestingly, while India thought this agreement helped resolve border disputes, China saw it mainly as a trade arrangement.