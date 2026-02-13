India recognized Tibet as part of China in 1954: Gen
India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, shared that back in 1954, India officially recognized Tibet as part of China.
At an event in Dehradun, he explained, "In 1954, India recognized Tibet as part of China; both countries signed the Panchsheel Agreement," which India assumed had settled its border.
What was the Panchsheel Agreement?
The Panchsheel Agreement—signed in Peking by Nedyam Raghavan (India) and Chang Han-fu (China)—was the first time Tibet was formally called the "Tibet Region of China."
The deal focused on respecting each other's borders and peaceful coexistence while also setting rules for trade through six mountain passes.
Interestingly, while India thought this agreement helped resolve border disputes, China saw it mainly as a trade arrangement.
Sino-Indian war and ongoing tensions
The Panchsheel Agreement did not settle the border; tensions persisted and later led to further confrontations (for example, the June 2020 clash at the Line of Actual Control, which led to casualties on both sides).