India records 1 of driest Junes with 85.2mm rainfall
India
This June, India's rainfall has dropped to just 85.2mm, about 43% less than usual, making it one of the driest Junes since records began.
Only a handful of years, like 1905 and 2009, have seen such low numbers.
For context, the previous driest June was in 2009 with just 87.5mm.
India Meteorological Department may reassess forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had expected below-normal rain for June, but it might need to rethink that forecast now.
The monsoon got off to a late start and then stalled for over a week, thanks to weak winds and dry weather patterns.
All eyes are on next month to make up for the shortfall.