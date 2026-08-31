India records hottest August since 1901, averages 28.01°C nights 24.36°C
India
August 2026 was officially India's hottest August since records began in 1901, with average temperatures hitting 28.01 degrees Celsius.
Nights didn't offer much relief either, as the average minimum temperature climbed to a record 24.36 degrees Celsius, both numbers beating long-term norms by a clear margin.
India logs 213.3mm rainfall
Rainfall took a big hit too, dropping to just 213.3mm, making it the seventh driest August since 2001.
The main reason? Strong El Nino conditions in the Pacific, which not only caused this dry spell but are expected to keep September rainfall below normal as well.
Most of the rain stuck to the Indo-Gangetic plains while other regions stayed pretty dry.