India reduces BOD-measured polluted river stretches from 351 to 296
India
India has managed to bring down the number of polluted river stretches, from 351 in 2018 to 296 in 2025, as measured by biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) levels.
Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary shared that while things are improving, rivers still face pollution from sewage, factories, farms, and waste dumping.
Govt pours ₹13000cr into river programs
To tackle river pollution, the government has poured over ₹13,000 crore into programs like Namami Gange and the National River Conservation Plan.
Water quality is checked at more than 2,200 stations nationwide by the Central Pollution Control Board and state teams.
Tests cover BOD, dissolved oxygen, bacteria levels, and pH, but standards for heavy metals in rivers are still missing.