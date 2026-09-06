India refuses approval for 2mg 4mg 6mg nicotine pouches
India
India just turned down requests to make and sell new nicotine pouches in 2 mg, 4 mg, and 6 mg strengths.
These tiny, tobacco-free pouches are marketed as a way to quit smoking, but officials are worried they could hook young people, thanks to their flavored variants, sleek packaging, influencer campaigns, and aggressive digital marketing.
Health authorities: pouches unproven and illegal
Health authorities say these pouches aren't proven to help people quit and can be addictive themselves.
Even though they're banned under Indian law (and technically count as poisons), some still slip into the market.