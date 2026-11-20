India rejects US court's summons to NSA Doval, ex-RAW chief
What's the story
India has rejected a civil lawsuit filed against National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York had ordered summonses to be delivered to both officials through Delhi courts. "We dismiss such baseless lawsuits; we reject them," India's Foreign Ministry said in response to the matter.
Court directive
US court sought assistance from Indian courts
The US court directed its clerk to send the summonses and judicial documents to Patiala House District Court for Doval, and Dwarka and Tis Hazari District Courts for Goel.
The court sought assistance from these Indian courts in serving the process on defendants.
The Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) allows such service of foreign civil court summonses through Indian courts, provided they are notified by India's central government.
Rejection
India termed Pannun's allegations 'malicious' on November 10
On November 10, India had rejected Pannun's allegations as "fabricated and malicious" and dismissed the legal proceedings as frivolous.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We reject the fabricated and malicious attacks on our high officials. We also reject the frivolous lawsuits."
He added that requests for serving judicial documents in India should be routed through India's designated central authority, the Ministry of Law and Justice.
Court ruling
What is the case against Doval, Goel
The US court has allowed Pannun to serve summons on India's NSA Doval and former RAW chief Goel through Indian courts for a civil lawsuit.
The court granted Pannun's motion to serve the officials through three district courts in Delhi, observing that Indian law and the Hague Convention permit foreign summons to be transmitted for service.
The identified courts are Patiala House Court Complex, Dwarka Courts Complex, and Tis Hazari Court Complex.
Service packet
Deadline for Pannun to submit proposed service packet
Pannun has been directed to submit a proposed service packet by November 30.
This packet must include copies of the summons, a proposed order detailing the requested method of service, relevant provisions of Indian law including CPC, and documents establishing that an earlier attempt under Article 5 of the Hague Convention was rejected.
It should also contain a formal request for Indian courts to effect service and provide a record of the proceedings to the US court.
Lawsuit background
Civil lawsuit relates to murder-for-hire conspiracy in US
Pannun's civil lawsuit is related to a purported murder-for-hire conspiracy against him in the US.
The alleged plot was investigated by the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), leading to Indian national Nikhil Gupta's arrest.
Gupta pleaded guilty in February for his part in the alleged conspiracy.
The FBI has also named Vikas Yadav as a fugitive and most-wanted suspect linked to this case.