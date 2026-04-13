India rebuffs China's attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh
What's the story
India has strongly opposed China's move to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, which it claims as part of southern Tibet. The External Affairs Ministry said such actions are an attempt to create "baseless narratives" and cannot change ground realities. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said these "mischievous attempts" detract from efforts to stabilize and normalize bilateral ties between the two countries.
Diplomatic tension
China has released standardized names for places in past too
China's Civil Affairs Ministry has released several lists of standardized names for places in Zangnan (Arunachal Pradesh). The first list was released in 2017 with six names, followed by a second list of 15 in 2021 and a third list with 11 names in 2023. These actions have been viewed as provocative by India, which asserts that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of its territory.
Diplomatic strain
Border row has been a major issue between 2 nations
The India-China relationship has been strained since the 2020 eastern Ladakh border row. However, both sides have taken steps in the last one-and-a-half years to rebuild their ties. Despite these efforts, India's rejection of China's renaming attempts shows that unresolved territorial disputes continue to be a major hurdle in normalizing bilateral relations between the two nations.