India rebuffs China's attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh

Diplomatic tension

China has released standardized names for places in past too

China's Civil Affairs Ministry has released several lists of standardized names for places in Zangnan (Arunachal Pradesh). The first list was released in 2017 with six names, followed by a second list of 15 in 2021 and a third list with 11 names in 2023. These actions have been viewed as provocative by India, which asserts that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of its territory.