India rejects claim US using its ports to attack Iran

India has strongly rejected a report that the United States is using its ports to strike Iran . The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a clarification after former US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor made the claim during an interview on One America News Network. "All of our bases have been destroyed... We are actually having to fall back on India and Indian ports," Macgregor said in the interview.

Official denial MEA calls claims 'fake and false' The MEA's FactCheck account on X (formerly Twitter) called the claims "fake and false." The account cautioned against such "baseless and fabricated comments." "Claims being made on OAN, a US-based channel, that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments," the post said.

Twitter Post MEA issues clarification Fake News Alert!



Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments. pic.twitter.com/xiFWnkoXBk — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) March 4, 2026

Advertisement

Conflict intensifies US, Israel kill Iran's Supreme Leader, escalate conflict India has not condemned the US and Israel's strikes on Iran but it has expressed deep concern over the conflict in West Asia, urging all parties to exercise restraint and prioritize civilian safety. The conflict in West Asia intensified after the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials. In retaliation, Iran has been firing missiles at Israel and American military bases in Gulf countries.

Advertisement

Citizen safety 87 killed after Iran ship attacked On Wednesday, the Pentagon confirmed that a United States Navy submarine sank an Iranian warship off the southern coast of Sri Lanka on Tuesday night. "An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters," US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said. "Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo." Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath said 180 people were on board the vessel. Of those, at least 87 were killed.