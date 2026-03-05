India rejects claim US using its ports to attack Iran
What's the story
India has strongly rejected a report that the United States is using its ports to strike Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a clarification after former US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor made the claim during an interview on One America News Network. "All of our bases have been destroyed... We are actually having to fall back on India and Indian ports," Macgregor said in the interview.
Official denial
MEA calls claims 'fake and false'
The MEA's FactCheck account on X (formerly Twitter) called the claims "fake and false." The account cautioned against such "baseless and fabricated comments." "Claims being made on OAN, a US-based channel, that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments," the post said.
Twitter Post
MEA issues clarification
Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments. pic.twitter.com/xiFWnkoXBk
Conflict intensifies
US, Israel kill Iran's Supreme Leader, escalate conflict
India has not condemned the US and Israel's strikes on Iran but it has expressed deep concern over the conflict in West Asia, urging all parties to exercise restraint and prioritize civilian safety. The conflict in West Asia intensified after the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials. In retaliation, Iran has been firing missiles at Israel and American military bases in Gulf countries.
Citizen safety
87 killed after Iran ship attacked
On Wednesday, the Pentagon confirmed that a United States Navy submarine sank an Iranian warship off the southern coast of Sri Lanka on Tuesday night. "An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters," US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said. "Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo." Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath said 180 people were on board the vessel. Of those, at least 87 were killed.
Strategic strikes
Iran ship was returning from India
Per reports, the ship, named IRINS Dena, had recently participated in the International Fleet Review 2026 in India before embarking on its return voyage. According to the exercise website, it was scheduled to participate in a naval practice in the Bay of Bengal from February 18 to February 25. Hegseth said it was the first time since World War II that a hostile vessel had been targeted by the US in the Indian Ocean.