India rejects Court of Arbitration ruling on Indus Waters Treaty
India has turned down the Court of Arbitration's recent decision about the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.
The Ministry of External Affairs called the court "this illegally-constituted and so-called Court of Arbitration" by the World Bank and said India never recognized its authority or took part in its hearings, describing the move as a "grave violation" of the treaty.
Arbitration court seeks pause on RHEP
This all started when Pakistan raised concerns over India's hydroelectric projects on rivers like the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.
The court tried to pause concreting the RHEP dam wall and power intake structure above certain levels until 90 days after the Neutral Expert's final decision, which is expected in July 2027, but India dismissed these orders as having no real power.
Meanwhile, Pakistan warns that resource disputes could get worse if things aren't resolved.
India says any future talks depend on Pakistan stopping cross-border terrorism, and it might even consider leaving the treaty altogether.