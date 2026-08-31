India rejects Court of Arbitration ruling on Indus Waters Treaty

This all started when Pakistan raised concerns over India's hydroelectric projects on rivers like the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.

The court tried to pause concreting the RHEP dam wall and power intake structure above certain levels until 90 days after the Neutral Expert's final decision, which is expected in July 2027, but India dismissed these orders as having no real power.

Meanwhile, Pakistan warns that resource disputes could get worse if things aren't resolved.

India says any future talks depend on Pakistan stopping cross-border terrorism, and it might even consider leaving the treaty altogether.