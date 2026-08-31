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India rejects World Bank court's ruling on Indus Waters Treaty
India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty

India rejects World Bank court's ruling on Indus Waters Treaty

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 31, 2026
05:53 pm
What's the story

India has rejected the World Bank-constituted Court of Arbitration's (CoA) ruling on the Indus Waters Treaty. The Permanent ​Court of Arbitration said ​on Monday that India must limit work on a ​hydroelectric plant in ‌the Kashmir region and uphold a water-sharing treaty with ​Pakistan it suspended ​after the Pahalgam terror attack. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the CoA "illegally constituted" and said it had no jurisdiction whatsoever to "pronounce on India's sovereign decisions."

Rejection statement

'India categorically rejects its so-called award'

The MEA said, "This so called Court was constituted by the World Bank in patent breach of the terms of the Treaty and India categorically rejects its so-called award."

The ministry stressed that it has never recognized the "existence in law of this illegally constituted and so-called Court of Arbitration, and has consistently maintained that the very establishment of this alleged arbitral body constitutes a grave violation of the Indus Waters Treaty."

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CoA issues award on status of Indus Waters Treaty

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Ruling details

CoA said treaty remains fully in force

It further asserted that the court's pronouncements, now or in the future, will "have no effect on India's actions in connection with the projects being undertaken by India."

In a press release, the court said it had examined the grounds on which the treaty had been suspended, adding these did not "justify suspension or termination."

"Accordingly, the Indus Waters Treaty remains fully in force, and India must observe its obligations under the Treaty," the court said.

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