India rejects Norway foreign minister's Kashmir remarks during Pakistan visit

Jaiswal urged the world to notice Pakistan's use of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for cross-border terrorism, saying PoK is a launchpad for attacks against India.

He also condemned Pakistan's crackdown on widespread protests in PoK, where unrest over living costs and elections turned deadly.

On top of that, Jaiswal reaffirmed India's stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, suspended after a terror attack last year, even as Pakistan's prime minister called the move an "proved itself an enemy of peace."

All this highlights growing tensions between the two neighbors.