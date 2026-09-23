India rejects OIC Contact Group remarks on Jammu and Kashmir
India has firmly rejected recent comments from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group about Jammu and Kashmir.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the OIC's remarks "unwarranted and factually incorrect," and made it clear that the group has no say in India's internal matters.
This follows a meeting where the OIC Contact Group, which includes Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Niger, discussed Kashmir.
India accuses OIC of supporting propaganda
India also questioned why the OIC keeps supporting what it described as "politically motivated propaganda," suggesting the group should advise Pakistan rather than give it a platform for such claims.
The MEA stressed again that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India, highlighting ongoing tensions with Pakistan over this long-standing issue.