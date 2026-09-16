India rejects Pakistan China boundary joint commission as legally meaningless
India
India has flat-out rejected the so-called Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission, calling it legally meaningless.
The Ministry of External Affairs made it clear there's no recognized border between those two countries and said any deals they make about Indian land are a direct challenge to India's sovereignty.
India denounces 1963 China Pakistan deal
India also pushed back against an old 1963 China-Pakistan boundary deal, saying it's still "illegal and invalid."
The government stressed that cooperation between China and Pakistan over disputed territories is "completely unacceptable" and doesn't change who actually controls the area.
India is doubling down on protecting its land and making sure everyone knows where it stands.