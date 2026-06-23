India rejects Pakistan war threat over Indus Waters Treaty, MEA
India has firmly rejected Pakistan's recent warning about a war over water linked to the Indus Waters Treaty.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) says Pakistan is just trying to shift attention away from its own internal troubles and human rights issues.
India's stance on the treaty remains unchanged since it was suspended in May 2025, after a terror attack in Pahalgam.
Pakistan accused India of weaponising water
Pakistan accused India of "weaponising water," but India responded that the comments were attempts to cover its own failings and divert attention away from its human rights abuses.
The MEA also criticized Pakistan for restricting basic rights and essential supplies in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
For context, the Indus Waters Treaty, mediated by the World Bank, divides river usage between both countries, but tensions have spiked since last year's suspension.