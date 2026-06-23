India rejects Pakistan war threat over Indus Waters Treaty, MEA

Pakistan accused India of weaponising water

Pakistan accused India of "weaponising water," but India responded that the comments were attempts to cover its own failings and divert attention away from its human rights abuses.

The MEA also criticized Pakistan for restricting basic rights and essential supplies in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

For context, the Indus Waters Treaty, mediated by the World Bank, divides river usage between both countries, but tensions have spiked since last year's suspension.