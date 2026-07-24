India rejects Pakistani media allegations of deliberate Chenab River flooding
India is pushing back against claims from Pakistani media that it deliberately caused flooding in the Chenab River.
According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the real reason for the rising water was just heavy monsoon rains in Jammu and nearby areas between July 20-23.
He called the accusations "baseless" and "factually incorrect," making it clear that nature, not politics, was behind the flood.
India shares flood data with Pakistan
Jaiswal pointed out that Pakistan's Flood Forecasting Division also blamed heavy rainfall for the high water levels in a July 22 advisory, and it expected things to ease as the rain slowed down.
He stressed there was no need for special alerts since river flows stayed within normal limits.
Despite recent tensions and a suspended treaty, India says it is still sharing flood data with Pakistan on humanitarian grounds.