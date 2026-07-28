India rejects Pakistan's Indus Valley claim as 'phoney' and 'desperate'
India just shot down Pakistan's claim to the ancient Indus Valley Civilization, calling it "desperate" and "phony."
The Indian government says Pakistan's track record with cross-border terrorism and minority rights doesn't fit with the IVC's inclusive history.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal put it plainly: Pakistan's actions don't match the values of this ancient culture.
Pakistan invokes IVC amid water dispute
Pakistan's information and broadcasting minister recently called the Indus Valley Civilization central to their identity, saying many in Pakistan see themselves as descendants of those early river dwellers.
But there's more to it: this push comes as both countries are arguing over water rights after the decades-old Indus Water Treaty was suspended in 2025, following a terror attack.
The debate isn't just about history; it's also about control over a vital river system.