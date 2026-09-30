India rejects Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Kashmir remarks at UN
India
India has firmly rejected Turkish President Erdogan's comments about Jammu and Kashmir at the U.N. General Assembly, calling them "unwarranted references."
The Indian government made it clear that Kashmir is about India's "territorial integrity" and said, once again, that no third party, including Turkey, has any say in the matter.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan urges Kashmir dialogue
Erdogan called for dialogue on South Asian issues like Kashmir, urging solutions based on the U.N. Charter.
He has brought this up before at past U.N. meetings and during a 2025 visit to Pakistan.
But India has consistently pushed back, saying Kashmir is strictly a matter between India and Pakistan (no outside involvement needed).