India rejects Russian LNG from Portovaya, cargo stuck near Singapore

India and Russia continue energy talks

Despite this hiccup, India and Russia are still talking. Top officials met in April and plan to keep negotiating, with Russia hoping for long-term deals on LNG and fertilizers.

For now, India keeps buying Russian oil under temporary waivers but is being extra careful about LNG.

Meanwhile, China continues snapping up Russian gas, including the sanctioned stuff, so these talks could shape who gets what in Asia's energy market.