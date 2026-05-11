India rejects Russian LNG from Portovaya, cargo stuck near Singapore
India just said no to a shipment of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the sanctioned Portovaya plant, even though global energy supplies are pretty shaky right now.
The cargo, which was documented as non-Russian, was tracked and is now stuck near Singapore.
This move shows India is sticking to US rules on LNG, even stricter than those on oil.
India and Russia continue energy talks
Despite this hiccup, India and Russia are still talking. Top officials met in April and plan to keep negotiating, with Russia hoping for long-term deals on LNG and fertilizers.
For now, India keeps buying Russian oil under temporary waivers but is being extra careful about LNG.
Meanwhile, China continues snapping up Russian gas, including the sanctioned stuff, so these talks could shape who gets what in Asia's energy market.