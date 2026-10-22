'Glaring inaccuracies': India rejects UN's 'India-based' tag for Dawood's D-Company 

Puri expressed concern over the release of reports with factual inaccuracies by the Special Rapporteur without accountability.

He said these errors leave member states little room to respond before findings enter public discourse.

He highlighted a line in Saul's report, which stated that the UN Security Council listed "the India-based D-Company" leader in 2003 for association with Al-Qaeda.

Puri rejected this description as misleading and said Ibrahim and his organization have been wanted in India since 1993 for terror attacks.