India rejects USCIRF gurdwara attack claims and questions US silence
India has brushed off recent claims from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) about attacks on Sikh gurdwaras, calling the accusations "blatantly political."
The Indian government questioned why USCIRF stays quiet about issues faced by Indians and their places of worship in the US hinting at a double standard.
India rejects USCIRF RSS sanctions call
USCIRF wants the US to hold India accountable for religious violence and even suggested sanctions against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in August, moves India says are politically motivated.
Officials remain firm in rejecting USCIRF's stance.