India releases 'Defence Vision 2047' blueprint for future-ready military

The vision focuses on modern tech and tighter teamwork

This vision isn't just about new gadgets: it's about building specialized units such as a drone force, a data force and a cognitive warfare action force, boosting homegrown innovation through indigenous industry and expanded research and development efforts, and encouraging greater industry participation in defense research and development.

With more collaboration between the services and a push for self-reliance (think: less importing tech), India wants to be ready for any challenge by 2047.

If you're into tech or national security, or just curious about how the future of defense is shaping up, this is one to watch.