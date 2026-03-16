India releases 'Defence Vision 2047' blueprint for future-ready military
India just dropped its "Defence Vision 2047" plan, aiming to transform the army, navy, and air force into a smarter, more connected team.
Released by the government of India, this blueprint focuses on modern tech and tighter teamwork across all forces.
The vision focuses on modern tech and tighter teamwork
This vision isn't just about new gadgets: it's about building specialized units such as a drone force, a data force and a cognitive warfare action force, boosting homegrown innovation through indigenous industry and expanded research and development efforts, and encouraging greater industry participation in defense research and development.
With more collaboration between the services and a push for self-reliance (think: less importing tech), India wants to be ready for any challenge by 2047.
If you're into tech or national security, or just curious about how the future of defense is shaping up, this is one to watch.