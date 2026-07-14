India relocates 7 ships and 148 crew from Persian Gulf
India
India is relocating seven ships and 148 crew members from the Persian Gulf after Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz, accusing the US of breaking a maritime agreement.
The US has responded by saying it is reinstating its naval blockade, making things pretty tense in the region.
Indian government moves crews to safety
The Indian government is working closely with the Indian Navy to move everyone to safer waters. They've set up a high-level meeting to plan the move and are keeping families updated.
With Iranian media showing footage of waterway closures, officials say they're focused on protecting Indian citizens while watching for any new developments.