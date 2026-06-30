India remittances from West Asia up 70% in April 2026
India just saw a huge boost in money sent home from West Asia: remittances hit $16 billion in April 2026, up 70% from last year.
What's wild is this happened even with ongoing conflicts in the region.
The finance ministry says this steady flow is thanks to strong job opportunities for Indians working there, making remittances much more reliable than things like foreign investments.
Gulf jobs underpin remittances, government warns
Remittances are one of India's most dependable sources of money from abroad, staying strong even during global crises like COVID-19.
Most of this cash depends on jobs and wages in Gulf countries, so it isn't easily shaken by market ups and downs.
Still, the government warns that if tensions drag on and jobs dry up overseas, these flows could take a hit, so keeping an eye on labor markets is key.