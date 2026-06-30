India remittances from West Asia up 70% in April 2026

Gulf jobs underpin remittances, government warns

Remittances are one of India's most dependable sources of money from abroad, staying strong even during global crises like COVID-19.

Most of this cash depends on jobs and wages in Gulf countries, so it isn't easily shaken by market ups and downs.

Still, the government warns that if tensions drag on and jobs dry up overseas, these flows could take a hit, so keeping an eye on labor markets is key.