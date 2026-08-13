India renews invitations to Balendra Shah and Tarique Rahman
India
India has renewed its invitation to Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah to visit New Delhi.
The invitation came from Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava during their meeting in Kathmandu on August 10.
India is hoping Shah will choose New Delhi for his first trip abroad, but he's sticking to his policy of skipping international travel during his first year as PM.
Tarique Rahman invited to India
Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has also been invited to India, with talks happening about a possible visit before the upcoming BRICS summit.
No dates are set yet, but it looks like India is reaching out to its neighbors as part of some major diplomatic moves this year.