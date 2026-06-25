India reopening tourist visas to Bangladesh from June 28 2026
India
After nearly two years, India is reopening its doors to Bangladeshi tourists starting June 28, 2026.
Dinesh Trivedi, India's high commissioner in Dhaka, shared the news at the Indian Visa Application Center.
Applications will be accepted at five centers: Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chittagong, Sylhet, and Khulna, with plans to add more soon.
Tourist visas paused after Dhaka violence
Tourist visas were stopped in August 2024 after attacks on Indian visa centers and threats to staff following a violent incident in Dhaka.
Even during the pause, India kept processing other visas, more than 1,500 daily, especially for medical or emergency needs.
Trivedi said restarting tourist visas is about rebuilding connections and making travel between neighbors feel normal again.