India reopens Lipulekh Pass after 7 year closure for trade
India
After a long seven-year break, India is reopening the Lipulekh Pass, a historic route linking India, Nepal, and Tibet, for trade and travel.
Closed since 2019 due to COVID-19 and border tensions, this pass has been important for both business and religious journeys to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar.
New road boosts Lipulekh trade
Thanks to a new road built last year, getting goods across is now much easier: only a short distance needs to be covered by mules.
Local villages like Gunji are gearing up for renewed trade in pashmina wool, jaggery, carpets, and more.
With 300 trader permits already issued in 2026, people here are excited about the economic comeback.